Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

'Run the Jewels 3' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

'Run the Jewels 3' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Run the Jewels – the hip-hop duo made up of rappers El-P and Killer Mike – has dropped its highly anticipated third album Run the Jewels 3!

The album was released as a Christmas surprise for fans as it wasn’t supposed to come out until January 13.

Run the Jewels announced the album over two years ago, so it has been a long time coming for fans. The group’s second album only reached number 50 on the Billboard 200, but it received a ton of acclaim and even topped Rolling Stone‘s list of the top rap albums in 2014. It’s expected for this new album to be even more successful.

Go download Run the Jewels 3 on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify.

Click inside to listen to the Apple Music stream of the new album…

