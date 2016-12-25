Top Stories
Sun, 25 December 2016 at 8:00 pm

Twin Models Ruth & May Bell Star in Dior's Spring-Summer 2017 Campaign

Twin Models Ruth & May Bell Star in Dior's Spring-Summer 2017 Campaign

Dior unveils it’s new campaign for the Spring-Summer 2017 season!

This is the first collection under Dior‘s new artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Back in 2015, Dior‘s former director Raf Simons stepped down from his position with the fashion company.

Maria opened up about her perception of Dior‘s femininity with French photographer Brigitte Lacombe.

“I strive to be attentive and open to the world and to create fashion that resembles the women of today,” Maria said about her new The Woman Behind the Lens project.

The project a body of photographic work made exclusively by women delivering their personal vision of the collection.

Twin models Ruth and May Bell star in the ready-to-wear campaign for the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old models have started to make a name for themselves in the fashion industry over the past few seasons. They are also starring in the Burberry and Topshop SS17 campaigns as well.
Photos: Brigitte Lacombe/Dior
