VIDEO: Kate Hudson Sings 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' for Her Fans

We all know that Kate Hudson is a singer, but she rarely displays her talents so we love that she gave us a little taste of her voice for Christmas!

The 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of her singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” right next to her tree on Christmas Eve.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight ✨🎄✨,” Kate captioned the video, in which she’s bundled up for the cold Aspen weather and crooning into a microphone.

