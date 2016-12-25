Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 11:02 am

VIDEO: Kate Hudson Sings 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' for Her Fans

VIDEO: Kate Hudson Sings 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' for Her Fans

We all know that Kate Hudson is a singer, but she rarely displays her talents so we love that she gave us a little taste of her voice for Christmas!

The 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of her singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” right next to her tree on Christmas Eve.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight ✨🎄✨,” Kate captioned the video, in which she’s bundled up for the cold Aspen weather and crooning into a microphone.

Watch below!

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

