Sun, 25 December 2016 at 11:02 am
VIDEO: Kate Hudson Sings 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' for Her Fans
We all know that Kate Hudson is a singer, but she rarely displays her talents so we love that she gave us a little taste of her voice for Christmas!
The 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of her singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” right next to her tree on Christmas Eve.
“Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight ✨🎄✨,” Kate captioned the video, in which she’s bundled up for the cold Aspen weather and crooning into a microphone.
Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Christmas, Kate Hudson
Sponsored Links by ZergNet