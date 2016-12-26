Ashley Greene Celebrates Christmas in Australia with Paul Khoury!

Ashley Greene holds hands with her longtime love Paul Khoury while checking out the sights with friends during a Christmas vacation down under

The couple was spotted enjoying their trip with friends Rhiannon Ellis and Caitie Uhlmann on Saturday (December 24) in Sydney, Australia.

Ashley shared a cute photo of her and Paul at lunch that day on her Instagram. “Merry Christmas from Australia ❤️,” she captioned the pic seen below.

Ashley, Rhiannon, and Caitie also got dressed up in onesies for a fun night in their hotel.

A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:42pm PST

