Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Step Out for Post-Christmas Breakfast

Christmas may be coming to a close, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are still getting in lots of family fun.

The 38-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress were spotted chowing down on some breakfast on Monday (December 26) in Studio City, Calif.

They couple was joined by their two-year-old daughter Wyatt and their son Dimitri (not pictured), who is not even one month old yet!

After they finished eating, the family of four got some grocery shopping done at Ralph’s.

It was just announced that Mila‘s film Bad Moms is getting a Christmas-themed sequel, set to hit theaters on November 3, 2017.

