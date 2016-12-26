Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 12:24 pm

Bella Hadid Reflects on Her Amazing Year in the Modeling World

Bella Hadid Reflects on Her Amazing Year in the Modeling World

Bella Hadid is reflecting on her amazing 2016 in the modeling world.

The 20-year-old model wrote a note on her Instagram account, along with a video of some of her best runway walks.

“I feel so grateful..thank you to every single person I have had the privilege of working with this year and everyone that believed in me and supported me along the way. i feel so damn lucky to call this my job and to work with such inspiring, talented people everyday..i will keep working hard❤I love you so so so so much!,” Bella wrote.

Also pictured inside: Bella stepping out on Saturday (December 24) in Aspen, Colo.

