Bella Hadid Reflects on Her Amazing Year in the Modeling World

Bella Hadid is reflecting on her amazing 2016 in the modeling world.

The 20-year-old model wrote a note on her Instagram account, along with a video of some of her best runway walks.

“I feel so grateful..thank you to every single person I have had the privilege of working with this year and everyone that believed in me and supported me along the way. i feel so damn lucky to call this my job and to work with such inspiring, talented people everyday..i will keep working hard❤I love you so so so so much!,” Bella wrote.

Also pictured inside: Bella stepping out on Saturday (December 24) in Aspen, Colo.