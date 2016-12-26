Boy George Pays Tribute to the Late George Michael

Boy George has released a statement to pay tribute to his late friend George Michael, who shockingly passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

The two stars were longtime friends and both made major impacts in the music world in the 1980s and beyond. There were rumors that the guys feuded over the years, but they later reconciled.

“I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms. NMRK,” he tweeted.

