Mon, 26 December 2016 at 9:46 am

Britney Spears Is Not Dead, Hoax Spreads After Twitter Hack

A terrible rumor spread this morning that Britney Spears had died after the Sony Music Global account on Twitter was hacked.

The singer’s rep has confirmed that she is alive and well following the death hoax that spread around social media quickly on Monday (December 26). #RIPBritney started to trend and tributes from artists like Bob Dylan even started to pour in. It appears his account may have been hacked too though.

This isn’t the first time that Sony has faced a high-profile hack. The company’s film studio was hacked back in November 2014 and sensitive information about movie execs and actors was leaked online.
