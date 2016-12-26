Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 1:54 pm

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Got a Hatchimal for Christmas, But Mom Is More Excited!

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Got a Hatchimal for Christmas, But Mom Is More Excited!

The hottest toy this holiday season was definitely the Hatchimal and one celebrity who got the gift was Chrissy Teigen, who joked about being more excited for it than her baby girl Luna!

“We are all pretending this is for Luna,” the 31-year-old model captioned a photo of her holding the yo on Christmas morning.

Chrissy updated her fans on the progress of the hatch and joked that Luna might crawl for the first time, but she’ll be too busy playing with the Hatchimal to notice.

After the toy hatched, Chrissy wasn’t amused with it any longer. “I took it out of the shell and immediately turned it off so yes, that is my attention span,” she tweeted.

Click inside to watch more of Chrissy Teigen’s Hatchimal videos…

