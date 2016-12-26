Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 12:59 pm

Cindy Crawford & Family Do Christmas at the Beach!

Cindy Crawford & Family Do Christmas at the Beach!

The Crawford/Gerber family spent Christmas in the sun this year!

Cindy Crawford and her hubby Rande Gerber were seen hanging out on the beach in Miami, Florida on Sunday (December 25). Their kids, Kaia, 15, and Presley, 17, were seen frolicking in the water in their swimwear!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cindy Crawford

“Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael’s #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP,” Cindy tweeted over Christmas after George Michael passed away. George died at age 53 over the weekend.
Just Jared on Facebook
cindy crawford family spend christmas at beach 01
cindy crawford family spend christmas at beach 02
cindy crawford family spend christmas at beach 03
cindy crawford family spend christmas at beach 04
cindy crawford family spend christmas at beach 05

Photos: Instar
Posted to: Bikini, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Rande Gerber, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here