Does Dak Prescott Have a Girlfriend?

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott has created a huge name for himself during the 2016 NFL season after being thrown into the fire when Tony Romo was injured.

The 23-year-old quarterback led the Cowboys to a 12-2 season so far – and many fans are wondering about his relationship status!

There are rumors that Dak is single, and there are rumors he could be dating Playboy model Dallas Nicole Parks. Dak and Dallas have been linked for months, and back in September, he took to Twitter to deny the rumors.

“Funny Fact: Linked to a Girl Named Dallas that I Don’t Even Know just bc I play for Dallas 😂 lol “come on man”(MNF Voice),” Dak tweeted. However, that didn’t stop Dallas from posting a photo with Dak just a few days ago!

It seems like we’ll just have to wait for more solid confirmation if these two are actually a couple.