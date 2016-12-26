Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 12:10 pm

DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy Talks Keeping Fresh on the Show After All These Years

DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy Talks Keeping Fresh on the Show After All These Years

Dancing with the Stars champion dancer Val Chmerkovskiy takes the cover of Bello magazine in this new spread, featuring some sexy shirtless shots!

Here’s what the 30-year-old DWTS champ had to share with the mag:

On staying fresh after all these years on DWTS: “I try and stay current. I try and get back to New York as much as I can, because of the inspiration that’s in the city. I feel like variety, diversity, culture, history, passion – these [are] all things I find really, really inspiring….The fact that there are so many people within the city with different views. It motivates my curiosity. I think that’s what keeps me going and inspired – the ability to learn something new everyday.”

On his favorite song right now: “To be honest – I love all genres, but I grew up in Brooklyn, New York – so I’m a hip hop head, an old school one. Right now, A$AP Ferg’s new song gets me – “New Level.” I can’t contain myself, dude – that beat drops really heavily.”

For more from Val, visit BelloMag.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 01
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 02
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 03
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 04
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 05
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 06
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 07
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 08
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 09
val chmerkovskiy bello spread 10

Credit: Bello magazine
Posted to: Magazine, Val Chmerkovskiy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here