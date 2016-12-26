DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy Talks Keeping Fresh on the Show After All These Years

Dancing with the Stars champion dancer Val Chmerkovskiy takes the cover of Bello magazine in this new spread, featuring some sexy shirtless shots!

Here’s what the 30-year-old DWTS champ had to share with the mag:

On staying fresh after all these years on DWTS: “I try and stay current. I try and get back to New York as much as I can, because of the inspiration that’s in the city. I feel like variety, diversity, culture, history, passion – these [are] all things I find really, really inspiring….The fact that there are so many people within the city with different views. It motivates my curiosity. I think that’s what keeps me going and inspired – the ability to learn something new everyday.”

On his favorite song right now: “To be honest – I love all genres, but I grew up in Brooklyn, New York – so I’m a hip hop head, an old school one. Right now, A$AP Ferg’s new song gets me – “New Level.” I can’t contain myself, dude – that beat drops really heavily.”

