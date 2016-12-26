Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 11:37 am

Ellen Pompeo Responds To Backlash After Using Black Emojis

Ellen Pompeo Responds To Backlash After Using Black Emojis

Ellen Pompeo is facing backlash after including black emojis in her thank you tweet to A&E for changing the name of their upcoming KKK docu-series.

The Grey’s Anatomy star began to receive a negative response after she responded to a Twitter user who had replied to her to her tweet with: “It’s not fair to see a privileged white woman use [people of color] emojis just because you can. It comes off as really obnoxious.”

Ellen in turn, responded: “Don’t be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it???” That tweet prompted a bunch of Twitter users to chime in on the matter. One writing, “This tweet kind of makes you sound like you think you can talk over poc on this topic, which I don’t think is right.”

“It was a really positive thing a&e did… now that’s not the focus.. my fault for responding,” Ellen tweeted following the backlash. “What’s crazy is how angry everyone is… this is all about emojis people. I’m so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I’m sad that people chose anger and I’m sorry if I offended anyone. But sad to see racism is still alive and well on all sides.”

Click inside to see more of Ellen’s response to the backlash…
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ellen Pompeo

    This is insane. She’s got a black husband and black kids IRL. She’s not a privileged white woman. She worked hard to get to where she is and she was actually showing her support for black people, which is why she used those emojis. People just need to chill the fuck out.

