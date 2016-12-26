VIDEO: George Michael Was The First-Ever Carpool Karaoke Guest - Watch Now!

James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke may be a viral success nowadays, but it was the late and great George Michael who started it all!

George, who sadly passed away peacefully at home at the age of 53 over Christmas, was the 58-year-old entertainer’s first-ever singing partner in the front seat ― way before it was even on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In a 2011 sketch for the anti-poverty charity Comic Relief, James – in character as Smithy from his BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey – hits the road with George and belts out his Wham! classic hits.

“I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember,” James wrote on his Twitter account. “He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”



Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and George Michael | Comic Relief Special 2011