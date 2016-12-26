George Michael's Ex Kenny Goss Reacts to His Sudden Death

Kenny Goss was one of George Michael‘s longtime loves and they broke up in 2011 after spending 13 years together as partners. Now, he is reacting to the sudden death of the singer.

The former Wham! singer was found dead in his bed on Christmas Day and reportedly died from heart failure.

Click inside to read Kenny Goss’ statement…

“I’m heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed,” Kenny told E! News. “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.”

Fadi Fawaz, who was George‘s boyfriend at the time of his death, wrote a tweet this afternoon to explain what it was like to find his partner “dead peacefully in bed.”