Mon, 26 December 2016 at 3:34 pm

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael was rumored to have been in a relationship with hairstylist Fadi Fawaz at the time of his death and now the hairdresser is speaking out about finding his boyfriend dead in bed.

Fadi took to his Twitter account on Monday (December 26) to pay tribute to George and explain how he was the one to discover the dead body.

Click inside to read the tweet…

“ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx,” Fadi wrote.

George was previously in a long-term relationship with partner Kenny Goss until 2011 and it is believed that he and Fadi started dating in 2012.

Read more news on the death of George Michael:
