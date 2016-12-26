George Michael's Secret Acts of Charity Have Been Revealed!

George Michael may have passed away but he will live on through his charitable acts, many of which he kept private.

The late singer, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, not only generously donated to many charities but also secretly helped out many individuals.

George reportedly often completed random acts of kindness like helping out a woman he saw on a game show pay for her IVF treatment and leaving a check for a woman he heard crying about finances in a restaurant.

