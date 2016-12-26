Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 8:07 pm

George Michael's Secret Acts of Charity Have Been Revealed!

Next Slide »

George Michael's Secret Acts of Charity Have Been Revealed!

George Michael may have passed away but he will live on through his charitable acts, many of which he kept private.

The late singer, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, not only generously donated to many charities but also secretly helped out many individuals.

George reportedly often completed random acts of kindness like helping out a woman he saw on a game show pay for her IVF treatment and leaving a check for a woman he heard crying about finances in a restaurant.

Click through the slideshow to hear about George’s acts of charity…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: George Michael, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    I want to believe that about the crying woman, I really do. But the reality is that most people – especially wealthy people – do not carry a checkbook in these days. Not for the past 20 years at least. Maybe George did this act decades ago.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    I want to believe that about the crying woman, I really do. But the reality is that most people – especially wealthy people – do not carry a checkbook in these days. Not for the past 20 years at least. Maybe George did this act decades ago.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    I want to believe that about the crying woman, I really do. But the reality is that most people – especially wealthy people – do not carry a checkbook in these days. Not for the past 20 years at least. Maybe George did this act decades ago.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here