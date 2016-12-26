Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Adorably Build Gingerbread Houses Together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could not be any cuter.

The 21-year-old model and the 23-year-old singer were spotted getting goofy while building gingerbread houses together on Sunday (December 25).

Gigi‘s 17-year-old brother Anwar Hadid shared the snaps on his Instagram account – check out the fun collage below!

The trio are have been spending their Christmas holiday vacationing in the snow.

