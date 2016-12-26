Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 11:49 pm

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Adorably Build Gingerbread Houses Together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could not be any cuter.

The 21-year-old model and the 23-year-old singer were spotted getting goofy while building gingerbread houses together on Sunday (December 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Gigi‘s 17-year-old brother Anwar Hadid shared the snaps on his Instagram account – check out the fun collage below!

The trio are have been spending their Christmas holiday vacationing in the snow.

In case you missed it, Gigi and Zayn recently packed on the PDA while driving around in their car – watch the sexy video here.

Click inside to see more pics of the snowy getaway…

Credit: Will Alexander; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

