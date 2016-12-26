Goo Goo Dolls' Singer John Rzeznik Welcomes First Child!

John Rzeznik, front man of the Goo Goo Dolls, is officially a dad!

The 51-year-old singer and his wife Melina welcomed a baby girl last week (December 22), who they named Liliana Carella.

The newborn weighed 7 lbs, 9 oz, and was 20 inches long.

“I think Melina and I are in for a really special relationship. We both fell in love with Liliana the first moment she cried,” he told ET.

The couple have been married since July of 2013.

Congratulations John and Melina!