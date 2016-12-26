Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 6:04 pm

'Hidden Figures' Is Getting So Much Praise from Celebs!

The movie Hidden Figures is playing now in limited release and something we keep seeing on social media is a ton of praise for the film from celebs!

Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer star together as three brilliant African-American women who break gender and race lines while serving as the brains behind John Glenn‘s launch into space.

The movie has received rave reviews with a 92% currently on Rotten Tomatoes and it has received two nominations at both the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.

Read what Anna Kendrick, Gabby Sidibe, Oprah Winfrey, and more are saying!

Click inside to read what more celebs are tweeting about the movie…

