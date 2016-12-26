'Hidden Figures' Is Getting So Much Praise from Celebs!
The movie Hidden Figures is playing now in limited release and something we keep seeing on social media is a ton of praise for the film from celebs!
Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer star together as three brilliant African-American women who break gender and race lines while serving as the brains behind John Glenn‘s launch into space.
The movie has received rave reviews with a 92% currently on Rotten Tomatoes and it has received two nominations at both the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.
Read what Anna Kendrick, Gabby Sidibe, Oprah Winfrey, and more are saying!
Hidden Figures was wonderful! At one point I literally whispered (THROUGH TEARS) "That was such a tightly scripted and well executed scene"🙌
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 26, 2016
Click inside to read what more celebs are tweeting about the movie…
#HiddenFigures is out today! See the film, be inspired, and let your brilliance shine in the coming year! pic.twitter.com/rGsWZuVRuc
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) December 26, 2016
Katharine Johnson. Mary Jackson. Dorothy Vaughn. HIDDEN FIGURES. Worth seeing to learn of these brilliant minds. May they be #HiddenNoMore. pic.twitter.com/iPqh5627b2
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 26, 2016
@ava our whole gang watched @HiddenFigures and we agree! #HiddenNoMore pic.twitter.com/5FFinbpBDH
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 26, 2016
Running out to see #Hiddenfigures after Christmas dinner to catch all that #blackgirlmagic
— Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) December 26, 2016
.@HiddenFigures was a wonderful film. Highly recommend it! Great story & acting! @octaviaspencer @JanelleMonae @TherealTaraji @glenpowell
— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) December 26, 2016
HIDDEN FIGURES IS SUCH AN AWESOME MOVIE FUCK YEAH FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN FINALLY GETTING THE RECOGNITION THEY DESERVE AND PAVING THE WAY
— bea (@beamiller) December 26, 2016
SO GOOD Y'ALL GOTTA WATCH IT, IT'S THE ONE ABOUT AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN BEING THE SMARTEST PEOPLE AT NASA IN THE 60S YESSSSSS 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— bea (@beamiller) December 26, 2016
IT'S BASED OFF OF A COMPLETELY TRUE STORY ABOUT SOME OF THE MOST BADASS WOMEN IN HISTORY https://t.co/15O53vPNZI
— bea (@beamiller) December 26, 2016
Ooo, check to see if HIDDEN FIGURES is out early in your city TODAY! Go, @JanelleMonae! pic.twitter.com/2oISHg6XTW
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 25, 2016
I am trying to TELL y'all !! @JanelleMonae ain't messing around!! SEE THIS FILM !!! @HiddenFigures https://t.co/23ZVMrUHWR
— Van Jones (@VanJones68) December 26, 2016
WE ALL GET THERE TOGETHER OR WE DONT GET THERE AT ALL… #CANTWAIT @TherealTaraji @octaviaspencer @DisneyStudios @HiddenFigures #me&mygirls
— Angie Harmon (@Angie_Harmon) December 19, 2016
dudes! lets make #Hiddenfigures (starring the inimitable @JanelleMonae ) the #1 movie in us! early screenings today @ select theatres ^_^ pic.twitter.com/u1R9i8hJ7W
— Grimes (@Grimezsz) December 24, 2016