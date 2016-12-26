Hillary Clinton Pens Touching Holiday Note to Supporters

Hillary Clinton has been keeping out of the spotlight since the end of her presidential campaign in November but made sure to thank her supporters one last time before the end of the year.

The former Democratic presidential penned a touching note that she sent out in an end-of-year email.

“Before this year ends, I want to thank you again for your support of our campaign. While we didn’t achieve the outcome we sought, I’m proud of the vision and values we fought for and the nearly 66 million people who voted for them,” Hillary wrote.

She added,” I believe it is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger, and fairer future for our country and the world. The holidays are a time to be thankful for our blessings. So let us rejoice in this season and look forward with renewed hope and determination.”

Hillary concluded, “I wish you and your family health, happiness, and continued strength for the New Year and the work ahead. I look forward to staying in touch in 2017. Onward!”