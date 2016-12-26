Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 8:31 pm

Hillary Clinton Pens Touching Holiday Note to Supporters

Hillary Clinton Pens Touching Holiday Note to Supporters

Hillary Clinton has been keeping out of the spotlight since the end of her presidential campaign in November but made sure to thank her supporters one last time before the end of the year.

The former Democratic presidential penned a touching note that she sent out in an end-of-year email.

“Before this year ends, I want to thank you again for your support of our campaign. While we didn’t achieve the outcome we sought, I’m proud of the vision and values we fought for and the nearly 66 million people who voted for them,” Hillary wrote.

She added,” I believe it is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger, and fairer future for our country and the world. The holidays are a time to be thankful for our blessings. So let us rejoice in this season and look forward with renewed hope and determination.”

Hillary concluded, “I wish you and your family health, happiness, and continued strength for the New Year and the work ahead. I look forward to staying in touch in 2017. Onward!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hillary Clinton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
  • fromthedeskofkshaw

    I wonder who helped her type that message? Definitely not Huma

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here