Holland Roden Responds to Accusations: This Is a 'Dire Misunderstanding'

Holland Roden has taken to Instagram with an essay explaining some statements she may have said in the past.

The 30-year-old Teen Wolf actress seems to be responding to past interview quotes and tweets where she made some generalizations which are being called out by fans.

“I guess this stems from quite a while ago when I tweeted about three separate, but incredibly devastating events that happened around the same time; that’s why it didn’t surprise me with the world in a tailspin these last few years- it simply made me sad- that these three events all happened around the same time. They all had to do with bribes, suppressing, or enslaving populations. This had absolutely nothing to do with any sort of religion. Anything else being insinuated is absolutely false. You are part of the problem to those people that are throwing the incredibly serious term Islamaphobic towards people you don’t know,” Holland wrote on Instagram. “It’s ignorant and more importantly, it contributes poorly to a situation where people who are being targeted need our help more than ever right now. Being a women studies major and living in West Hollywood for the last decade- anything having to with LGBTQ rights – I am firmly for- firmly. Anything I have said about this issue has raised awareness not distracted from the matter: whether I’m making light of a serious situation- or I’m protesting on the front lines.”

Holland‘s essay continued and you can read it in full below.

Click inside to read Holland Roden’s entire note…

I will say this once and once only.

Never would I address such matters on such a public platform. But I feel this applies to every one of us in one form or another.

But someone close to me brought to my attention there is a dire misunderstanding being passed around that people are labeling me with several deeply offensive terms that insinuate immensely aggressive accusations.

I guess this stems from quite a while ago when I tweeted about three separate, but incredibly devastating events that happened around the same time; that’s why it didn’t surprise me with the world in a tailspin these last few years- it simply made me sad- that these three events all happened around the same time. They all had to do with bribes, suppressing, or enslaving populations. This had absolutely nothing to do with any sort of religion. Anything else being insinuated is absolutely false. You are part of the problem to those people that are throwing the incredibly serious term Islamaphobic towards people you don’t know. It’s ignorant and more importantly, it contributes poorly to a situation where people who are being targeted need our help more than ever right now.

Being a women studies major and living in West Hollywood for the last decade- anything having to with LGBTQ rights – I am firmly for- firmly. Anything I have said about this issue has raised awareness not distracted from the matter: whether I’m making light of a serious situation- or I’m protesting on the front lines. Again, to those people willing to throw the term transphobic into my home, heart, and community- the only phobia I have is people who want to contribute to more hatred in this world. Please stop the hate.

And I am grateful enough to have traveled the world-and enjoyed and appreciated every minute of it. I always want to broaden my horizons and anthropologically question the differences and the commonalities alike. There is nothing wrong with a healthy debate- thank god homogenization doesn’t exist worldwide. When you hear anyone being recorded on speaking about a matter know that it’s usually edited and even taken out of context entirely.

I know myself, and I know my friends. I’m proud to say that I know we stand on the moral side of discrimination in this world. We live life with a sense of humor, zest, and respectful awareness. To judge someone you don’t know on their core beliefs that motivate them to get up in the morning…to strip them of their reason to exist…that has long term effects on people. I’m not asking you to like me me. I’m asking you to stop the hate. Just as everyone should think before they speak. Apply that to your fingertips. They speak volumes in 2016 and beyond. Stop the hate.

I have #hatephobia