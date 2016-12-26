Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 11:50 pm

Hugh Jackman Stops By Hit Broadway Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen had even more celebrity guests this week!

Hugh Jackman stopped by to support leading man Ben Platt and the rest of the cast on Monday (December 26) at the The Music Box Theater in New York City.

The 48-year-old actor was also joined by Victor Garber.

After the show, Hugh took to his Instagram to share his thoughts about the musical and a photo with the cast.

“@dearevanhansen brilliant musical with stellar performances all around,” he captioned the cute group photo.

Last week, Zac Efron also stopped by to see the show and gave it a rave review!

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

