Ivanka Trump Shares Her Family's Sweet Holiday Photo!

Ivanka Trump celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah after she converted to Judaism for her husband Jared Kushner.

The 35-year-old incoming First Daughter shared a super sweet family photo in which she celebrated both holidays together with Jared and their three kids – Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, almost 9 months.

“This year is one of the rare and special occasions where Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah! #happyholidays,” Ivanka tweeted.

The first night of Hanukkah fell on Christmas Eve this year, which is a pretty rare thing to happen.

This is the first we have seen Ivanka since she was allegedly harassed on a JetBlue flight before the holidays.