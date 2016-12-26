Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 12:07 am

Ivanka Trump Shares Her Family's Sweet Holiday Photo!

Ivanka Trump Shares Her Family's Sweet Holiday Photo!

Ivanka Trump celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah after she converted to Judaism for her husband Jared Kushner.

The 35-year-old incoming First Daughter shared a super sweet family photo in which she celebrated both holidays together with Jared and their three kids – Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, almost 9 months.

“This year is one of the rare and special occasions where Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah! #happyholidays,” Ivanka tweeted.

The first night of Hanukkah fell on Christmas Eve this year, which is a pretty rare thing to happen.

This is the first we have seen Ivanka since she was allegedly harassed on a JetBlue flight before the holidays.
