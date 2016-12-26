Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 1:00 pm

Izabel Goulart & Soccer Player Beau Kevin Trapp Are Picture Perfect in St. Barts!

Izabel Goulart & Soccer Player Beau Kevin Trapp Are Picture Perfect in St. Barts!

Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp put their fit physiques on display for a relaxing day on the beach on Sunday (December 25) in St. Barts.

The hot couple spent the Christmas holiday in paradise while enjoying the beautiful weather together.

Izabel, 32, has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the past 12 years. Kevin, 26, is a German soccer player who currently is the goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain.

“Merry Christmas to everyone! Enjoy the time with your loved ones 🎁🎄🎅,” Izabel captioned the below Instagram photo of her in a bikini and Santa hat.

30+ pictures inside of Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 01
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 02
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 03
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 04
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 05
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 06
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 07
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 08
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 09
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 10
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 11
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 12
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 13
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 14
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 15
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 16
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 17
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 18
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 19
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 20
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 21
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 22
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 23
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 24
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 25
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 26
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 27
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 28
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 29
izabel goulart soccer player beau kevin trapp are picture perfect 30

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Bikini, Izabel Goulart, Kevin Trapp, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here