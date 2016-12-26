Izabel Goulart & Soccer Player Beau Kevin Trapp Are Picture Perfect in St. Barts!

Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp put their fit physiques on display for a relaxing day on the beach on Sunday (December 25) in St. Barts.

The hot couple spent the Christmas holiday in paradise while enjoying the beautiful weather together.

Izabel, 32, has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the past 12 years. Kevin, 26, is a German soccer player who currently is the goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain.

“Merry Christmas to everyone! Enjoy the time with your loved ones 🎁🎄🎅,” Izabel captioned the below Instagram photo of her in a bikini and Santa hat.

