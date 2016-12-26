Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 3:30 am

Jaime King Sparkles In New Revlon Holiday Takeover!

Jaime King Sparkles In New Revlon Holiday Takeover!

Jaime King is starring in a new Revlon takeover for the holiday season!

As part of a program with Marie Claire, the Hart of Dixie actress participated in an Instagram takeover on Wednesday (December 21) on her own channel and Marie Claire‘s Instagram channels to promote Revlon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

“Sparkle, glitter and shimmer, brightens up every holiday season! 🌲,” Jaime captioned with her Instagram post. “The easy to apply @Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow gives brilliant color that lasts for 24 hours ✨ #chooselove #ad #loveison”

“I spy with my little eye, the perfect brow!,” Jaime added with another post. “I use @Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil because it makes it easy to define brows that last all day ✨ #chooselove #ad #loveison”
Photos: Revlon
