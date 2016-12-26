Jessica Simpson Hosts the Family Christmas Celebrations!

Jessica Simpson was the hostess with the mostess this holiday season!

The 36-year-old entertainer welcomed her family into her home to celebrate Christmas over the weekend, including her dad Joe!

He took to his Instagram to share some adorable photos of the family, including snaps of Jessica‘s children, four-year-old Maxwell and three-year-old Ace.

“Hangin at Jessica‘s for Christmas…. so thankful for my many blessings…Got all dressed up for Christmas!!” Joe captioned a pic, where Jessica can be seen donning a candy cane onesie.

He also shared photos of the kids with the Polaroid cameras he gave them as presents!

Joe wrote, “Maxwell is ready to become a photographer like PaPaJoe…And Ace is right there with her. The newest fashion photographers start young.”

Check out the Simpson holiday photos below…

