Mon, 26 December 2016 at 3:18 pm

Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Karl Cook Was Her Christmas Present This Year!

Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Karl Cook Was Her Christmas Present This Year!

Kaley Cuoco seems to be so in love with her boyfriend Karl Cook and she says that he was the best gift she received this Christmas!

Karl just so happened to be celebrating his birthday on Christmas as well, so it was an extra special day for the couple.

“Happy happy happy birthday to this beautiful creature 😍you are a gift in every sense of the word, which must be why you were born on Christmas. I love you,” Kaley captioned this photo on Instagram.

Kaley also shared some other photos from her Christmas weekend, including some with her cute dogs!
Photos: Instagram
