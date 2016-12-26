Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 4:20 pm

Kanye West Debuts New Multi-Colored Hair After Christmas

Kanye West Debuts New Multi-Colored Hair After Christmas

Kanye West has changed up his hair color again!

The 39-year-old rapper previously bleached his hair blond after his hospitalization back in November. Now, he has been spotted with multi-colored hair.

Kanye was seen with the new look while heading to the movies on Monday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles. It appears that the hair is yellow, pink, and white.

It’s not too much of a surprise that Kanye is back at the movies this weekend. He is a film buff and with all of the awards movies out right now, he probably has a lot to see!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
