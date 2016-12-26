Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 10:30 am

Kris Jenner‘s home was decked out in amazing Christmas decorations and she kept her tradition of having stockings for every member of the family, though one notable person was left out.

This year, there were 19 stockings hanging by the fireplace at the Kardashian-Jenner household, more than ever for the growing family!

Click inside to find out who was left out…

Missing from the group is Blac Chyna, the on-again fiancee of Rob Kardashian. While she was not included, both of her children – King and Dream – had stockings this year.

The 19 people included are Kris, her mom Mary Jo, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Rob, Kendall Jenner, and the kids – Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, King, and Dream.

There was no stocking for Khloe as she was in Ohio with her boyfriend and had it with her!

Kylie shared the photo of the stockings on her Snapchat account, along with pictures of all the unwrapped gifts around the tree. She also shared the moment of when Kendall was gifted with a new dog and when her mom and grandma got new cars.
  • LittlePaperStars

    Not that I really give much of a crap but isn’t it a bigger story that Khloe’s isn’t there?

  • faith.rodrigue

    A perfect example of narcissism, materialism and the lowering of standards in our society.

    The fact that this Kardashian family is put in the limelight demonstrates how our values have degraded along side with the devil.

    None of these celebrities understand the true face of struggling Americans.

    Almost a majority of us are on public welfare programs like food stamps, section 8 housing, and SSI, because of low wages. Health insurance is unaffordable (mine is $550/month… contrast this to my $24/month auto insurance from Insurance Panda… or my $11/month life insurance). Two thirds of young adults have student loans to which they cannot pay back due to lack of good jobs in the community.

    There are people starving all over the world, and families that can barely make ends meet, but we have to be exposed to no talent hacks who are flaunting their cash all over the place. This Kardashian family is only famous because daughter Kim couldn’t keep her legs closed.

    It’s pathetically disgusting.

