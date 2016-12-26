Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kris Jenner‘s home was decked out in amazing Christmas decorations and she kept her tradition of having stockings for every member of the family, though one notable person was left out.

This year, there were 19 stockings hanging by the fireplace at the Kardashian-Jenner household, more than ever for the growing family!

Click inside to find out who was left out…

Missing from the group is Blac Chyna, the on-again fiancee of Rob Kardashian. While she was not included, both of her children – King and Dream – had stockings this year.

The 19 people included are Kris, her mom Mary Jo, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Rob, Kendall Jenner, and the kids – Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, King, and Dream.

There was no stocking for Khloe as she was in Ohio with her boyfriend and had it with her!

Kylie shared the photo of the stockings on her Snapchat account, along with pictures of all the unwrapped gifts around the tree. She also shared the moment of when Kendall was gifted with a new dog and when her mom and grandma got new cars.