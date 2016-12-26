Kate Beckinsale Reacts to Daughter Lily's Desire to Be an Actress

Kate Beckinsale gets her close up on the cover of ES magazine’s new issue.

Here’s what the 43-year-old actress had to share:

On her ex Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Sarah Silverman: “It’s so normal for us. We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together. But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter. I really love his girlfriend as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her — having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”

On daughter Lily‘s desire to be an actress: “I can see why she wants to do it. I don’t love the downside of it for my baby. But it’s not like she hasn’t seen both of her parents having a real experience of what it’s like. She has seen us ecstatic and miserable — she’s seen that, squared.”



On going to Oxford over drama school as a youth: “I had grown up around actors, and I thought it would be good to be around people who were passionate about things that weren’t acting. That was a good decision, but it did leave me feeling like there is a magical secret that everybody who went to drama school knows and I don’t.”

