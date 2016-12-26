Kevin Hart Surprises Nick Cannon During Christmas Hospital Stay

Nick Cannon got a sweet dose of holiday cheer during his stay at the hospital this Christmas.

The 36-year-old America’s Got Talent host announced before the holiday that he would be spending some time there due to Lupus complications.

Even though the timing was unfortunate, he at least got to enjoy some quality time with pal Kevin Hart, who dropped by on Monday (December 26).

“So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself,” Kevin shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “Nothing but love for you man….. #GetWellNick #Ncredible.”

We’re glad to hear Nick is on the road to recovery!

Pictured inside: Kevin and wife Eniko Parrish getting some Christmas gift shopping done at a jeweler’s on Saturday (December 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif., and dining at Toca Madera in West Hollywood that same night. The two also checked out the Lakers vs Clippers game at Staples Center on Sunday (December 25) in Los Angeles.