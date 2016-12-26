Kylie Jenner Gave North West & Penelope Custom Lip Kits for Christmas!

Kylie Jenner gave North West, 3, and Penelope Disick, 4, some really sweet gifts for the holidays: custom lips kit sets in their favorite colors!

“Kylie‘s custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color,” Kylie‘s official Kylie Cosmetics Twitter account posted, along with a photo of both the cute gifts.

Earlier in the day, Kylie made another announcement about her lip kits!

“the very last restock of The Holiday Edition collection starts NOW! KylieCosmetics.com link in bio 💄 #lastchance,” she posted on Instagram. Grab yours while you can!