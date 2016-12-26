Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 5:20 pm

Kylie Jenner Gave North West & Penelope Custom Lip Kits for Christmas!

Kylie Jenner Gave North West & Penelope Custom Lip Kits for Christmas!

Kylie Jenner gave North West, 3, and Penelope Disick, 4, some really sweet gifts for the holidays: custom lips kit sets in their favorite colors!

Kylie‘s custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color,” Kylie‘s official Kylie Cosmetics Twitter account posted, along with a photo of both the cute gifts.

Earlier in the day, Kylie made another announcement about her lip kits!

“the very last restock of The Holiday Edition collection starts NOW! KylieCosmetics.com link in bio 💄 #lastchance,” she posted on Instagram. Grab yours while you can!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kylie Jenner, North West, Penelope Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hypnotist

    stupid bitch

  • SquidBillie

    What a dumbass, expecting toddlers to wear makeup.

  • Courtney Puzzo

    these people are not Catholic they are eastern orthodox Christian many Armenian Churches celebrate Christmas on either January 6th what western Christians call the Feast Of The Epiphany or January 19th

  • AprilMay

    Yeah, because little kids want makeup.

  • Casey C

    how appropriate…smacks of ‘how can i gte press for this AND not have to bother actually getting a real present? i know, i’ll give them this shit I hawk’

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here