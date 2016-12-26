Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 1:24 pm

Mariah Carey Remembers 'Friend' George Michael, Says He Was Inspiration!

Mariah Carey Remembers 'Friend' George Michael, Says He Was Inspiration!

Mariah Carey has released a statement to pay tribute to the late and great George Michael after the singer suddenly passed away on Christmas Day.

“George Michael 💔😢 You were such an inspiration,” the 46-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared on her Twitter account. “I’m honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace.”

Mariah recorded a cover of Michael’s 1988 hit, “One More Try,” in 2014.

Pictured: Mariah bundled up in her holiday gear while doing some last minute Christmas shopping at Ermenegildo Zegna and Dolce & Gabbana on Christmas Eve (December 24) in Aspen.
