Mariah Carey Remembers 'Friend' George Michael, Says He Was Inspiration!

Mariah Carey has released a statement to pay tribute to the late and great George Michael after the singer suddenly passed away on Christmas Day.

“George Michael 💔😢 You were such an inspiration,” the 46-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared on her Twitter account. “I’m honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace.”

Mariah recorded a cover of Michael’s 1988 hit, “One More Try,” in 2014.

Pictured: Mariah bundled up in her holiday gear while doing some last minute Christmas shopping at Ermenegildo Zegna and Dolce & Gabbana on Christmas Eve (December 24) in Aspen.