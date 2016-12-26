Mark Wahlberg Puts His Buff Body on Display in Barbados!

Mark Wahlberg is enjoying the holidays with his family in Barbados and he put his hot body on display while going for a swim at the beach!

The 45-year-old actor was spotted going shirtless while taking a dip in the ocean on Monday (December 26).

Mark is enjoying a relaxing break right now after promoting his movie Patriots Day for the past couple months. The film just hit theaters in limited release and is doing great business at the specialty box office. It will be released nationwide on January 13.

10+ pictures inside of Mark Wahlberg at the beach…