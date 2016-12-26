Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 4:47 pm

Mark Wahlberg Puts His Buff Body on Display in Barbados!

Mark Wahlberg Puts His Buff Body on Display in Barbados!

Mark Wahlberg is enjoying the holidays with his family in Barbados and he put his hot body on display while going for a swim at the beach!

The 45-year-old actor was spotted going shirtless while taking a dip in the ocean on Monday (December 26).

Mark is enjoying a relaxing break right now after promoting his movie Patriots Day for the past couple months. The film just hit theaters in limited release and is doing great business at the specialty box office. It will be released nationwide on January 13.

mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 01
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 02
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 03
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 04
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 05
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 06
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 07
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 08
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 09
mark wahlberg shirtless beach barbados 10

Credit: 246Paps; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
