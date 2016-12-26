Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 3:15 pm

Melissa McCarthy Watches Lakers Beat Clippers on Christmas

Melissa McCarthy Watches Lakers Beat Clippers on Christmas

Melissa McCarthy spread some Christmas cheer on Sunday (December 25)!

The 46-year-old actress hit up the Lakers game that day with her family, and stopped to sign autographs for fans while arriving at the arena.

The Lakers were playing against a huge rival, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers won 111-102 in the big game!

Melissa was also joined by her husband Ben Falcone and their two kids, Vivian and Georgette (not pictured).

10+ pictures inside of Melissa McCarthy and her family checking out the Lakers/Clippers game on Christmas…
