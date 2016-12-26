Mon, 26 December 2016 at 3:15 pm
Melissa McCarthy Watches Lakers Beat Clippers on Christmas
Melissa McCarthy spread some Christmas cheer on Sunday (December 25)!
The 46-year-old actress hit up the Lakers game that day with her family, and stopped to sign autographs for fans while arriving at the arena.
The Lakers were playing against a huge rival, the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers won 111-102 in the big game!
Melissa was also joined by her husband Ben Falcone and their two kids, Vivian and Georgette (not pictured).
