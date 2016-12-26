Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth a Christmas Kiss!

Miley Cyrus and her fiance Liam Hemsworth spent the Christmas holiday together – and looked so cute!

In photos posted to both of their Instagram accounts, the pair were seen celebrating, hanging out, and even sharing a kiss.

In one pic, Miley posted a family photo of her and Liam with their dog Dora.

“Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop,” she captioned the pic.