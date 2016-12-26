Mon, 26 December 2016 at 4:00 pm
Naomi Watts' Kids Do the Dab in Front of Christmas Tree!
Naomi Watts steps out to take her dog for a walk on Sunday (December 25) in New York City.
The 48-year-old actress shared a photo of her two kids, Sasha and Samuel, doing the dab in front of their Christmas tree!
“Happy holidays everyone!! #hohoho #tistheseason #dab #naughtyandnice,” Naomi captioned the photo just a few days before Christmas. See it below!
