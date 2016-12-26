Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 4:00 pm

Naomi Watts' Kids Do the Dab in Front of Christmas Tree!

Naomi Watts' Kids Do the Dab in Front of Christmas Tree!

Naomi Watts steps out to take her dog for a walk on Sunday (December 25) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress shared a photo of her two kids, Sasha and Samuel, doing the dab in front of their Christmas tree!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Watts

“Happy holidays everyone!! #hohoho #tistheseason #dab #naughtyandnice,” Naomi captioned the photo just a few days before Christmas. See it below!

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

10+ pictures inside of Naomi Watts on Christmas…
naomi watts christmas dog walk 01
naomi watts christmas dog walk 02
naomi watts christmas dog walk 03
naomi watts christmas dog walk 04
naomi watts christmas dog walk 05
naomi watts christmas dog walk 06
naomi watts christmas dog walk 07
naomi watts christmas dog walk 08
naomi watts christmas dog walk 09
naomi watts christmas dog walk 10
naomi watts christmas dog walk 11
naomi watts christmas dog walk 12

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Naomi Watts

