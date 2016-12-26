Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 10:50 am

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Welcome Third Child on Christmas Eve!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Welcome Third Child on Christmas Eve!

Congratulations are in order for Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa – they welcomed their third child into the world on Christmas Eve!

The happy couple brought their newborn son Phoenix Robert into the world over the holiday weekend and they seem to be over the moon.

“It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5,” the stars wrote in matching Instagram posts.

See the photo of Phoenix‘s tiny little hand below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Nick Lachey, Phoenix Lachey, Vanessa Minillo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here