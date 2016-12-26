Nick & Vanessa Lachey Welcome Third Child on Christmas Eve!

Congratulations are in order for Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa – they welcomed their third child into the world on Christmas Eve!

The happy couple brought their newborn son Phoenix Robert into the world over the holiday weekend and they seem to be over the moon.

“It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5,” the stars wrote in matching Instagram posts.

See the photo of Phoenix‘s tiny little hand below!