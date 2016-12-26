Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 5:25 pm

Obama Says He Could Have Won 2016 Election, Trump Reacts

Obama Says He Could Have Won 2016 Election, Trump Reacts

President Barack Obama has said in a new interview that he thinks he would have won the 2016 election if he was allowed to run for a third term in office.

The President of the United States says that his vision of “hope and change” still is true eight years after he was elected for his first term.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said on CNN’s The Axe Files podcast.

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” he added.

Click inside to read what Donald Trump said in response to Obama’s comments…

President-elect Donald Trump, who was victorious in the 2016 election, does not agree with Obama‘s statement.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” he tweeted.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Politics

  • dalovelee

    Obama has crossed over into narcissist who can’t let go zone. Hillary and Obama’s policies were rejected. Not ONLY did Trump win but MOST of the Dem seats in Senate and House.

  • Adam Gordon

    Trump lost by three million popular votes mate.
    Three MILLION, although I suppose they were all illegal…

  • John Dow

    Being popular doesn’t win you the election. The electoral college does. I suppose you haven’t heard of that?

  • Adam Gordon

    I’m actually very familiar with it.
    It’s an antiquated system that weights small state votes, it’s as backward as Trump’s policies.
    Take a look at the developed world, they use proportional representation.

    It’s patently obvious to anyone who can think that the winner of an election should be the one with the most votes from the electorate.

  • John Dow

    You’re an idiot. Claiming Hilary won the election because she had the popular vote is like saying you won a game of chess because you had more pieces, even though your opponent had you in checkmate. Both candidates were seeking the 270 electoral votes they wanted to win, if they were looking to win the popular vote both of them would have taken a radically different approach to their campaigns.

  • Adam Gordon

    You are deeply unpleasant, I am not an idiot.
    When did I claim Hillary won? Trump beat her soundly.

    The problem is the game they were playing is broken.

  • Cruizin1960

    I call Bull S*it. It is quite likely that another candidate other than Trump would have been running if it had been Obama and, based on the number of House and Senate seats lost, Governorships lost and State Legislatures lost during his two terms in office, it is doubtful that he would have been elected. If he thinks that anyone other than NE, West Coast and urban Progressive think he has done a good job for the country or that they approve of his vision of America….he needs serious meds because he is delusional.

  • John Dow

    Electoral college is not a problem. Brainwashed, uneducated people who believe it’s broken is the problem. In today’s America four states would matter in a popular vote.

  • Adam Gordon

    Brainwashed too I guess. Aren’t you a delight.
    State level voting would be irrelevant if you got rid of the college.
    Every vote would count for the exact same, as it obviously should.
    Candidates would focus their campaigns on population centres, as they obviously should.
    At the risk of following you into ad hominem territory, it seems you haven’t really thought about this beyond your narrow worldview.

  • John Dow

    As i said – people like you are the problem.

  • Adam Gordon

    Outside of the fact that I disagreed with you from an informed position, I fail to see what problem I present.
    Having ones opinion challenged is only a problem if that opinion is poorly founded.
    Hopefully those Americans that can think will support electoral reform.

  • John Dow

    You? From informed position? Ha ha ha… you’re delusional. America exists after more than 240 years because we adopted federalism and each state, no matter the size or population, was represented equally and proportionally.

    If you don’t like the system, then you should pack your bags and find another country that suits your needs. I heard Russia is beautiful this time of year and it has electoral system that you like.

