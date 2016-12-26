Obama Says He Could Have Won 2016 Election, Trump Reacts

President Barack Obama has said in a new interview that he thinks he would have won the 2016 election if he was allowed to run for a third term in office.

The President of the United States says that his vision of “hope and change” still is true eight years after he was elected for his first term.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said on CNN’s The Axe Files podcast.

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” he added.

President-elect Donald Trump, who was victorious in the 2016 election, does not agree with Obama‘s statement.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” he tweeted.