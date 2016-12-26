Top Stories
Mon, 26 December 2016 at 12:40 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Family Root for Lakers on Christmas Day!

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Family Root for Lakers on Christmas Day!

Patrick Schwarzenegger is decked out in his Los Angeles Lakers gear to root for his team on Christmas Day (December 25) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actor was joined for the game against rival team, the Los Angeles Clippers, by his mom Maria Shriver and brother Christopher. The Lakers won 111-102.

That same day, Patrick met up with his dad Arnold for a Christmas morning bike ride.

“Christmas morning bike ride. The ole man bikes with a broken foot,” Patrick captioned the photo. See it below!
Photos: AKM-GSI

