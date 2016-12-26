Paul McCartney Remembers George Michael, Says His Music Will Live On

Paul McCartney has released a statement to pay tribute to the late George Michael after the singer suddenly passed away on Christmas Day.

The two legends worked together on a song called “Heal the Pain” for George‘s 2006 album Twenty Five.

“George Michael‘s sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable,” Paul wrote in a statement on his website.

Read what other celebs said about the loss.