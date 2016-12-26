Ricky Harris Dead - Comedian Passes Away at 54

Comedian Ricky Harris has sadly passed away at the age of 54.

The comedian, best known for his skits on Snoop Dogg albums, was also featured on shows like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Everybody Hates Chris and The Tracy Morgan Show.

“I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris. A lot of you all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. Rest in peace…My big brother, my homeboy, on his way to heaven now,” Snoop said in a video on his Instagram.

Our thoughts are with Ricky‘s family and friends during this difficult time.