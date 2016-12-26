Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 11:11 pm

Ricky Harris Dead - Comedian Passes Away at 54

Ricky Harris Dead - Comedian Passes Away at 54

Comedian Ricky Harris has sadly passed away at the age of 54.

The comedian, best known for his skits on Snoop Dogg albums, was also featured on shows like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Everybody Hates Chris and The Tracy Morgan Show.

“I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris. A lot of you all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. Rest in peace…My big brother, my homeboy, on his way to heaven now,” Snoop said in a video on his Instagram.

Our thoughts are with Ricky‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ricky Harris‬‬, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    ………………he was murdered?

  • namers

    I don’t know him but two days in a row? STOP.

  • Alonzo

    First George now Ricky…dang this is sad.

  • Alonzo

    He was Malvo on Everybody Hates Chris if you’ve ever watched that show.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here