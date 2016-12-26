'Rogue One' Rules the Christmas Box Office, Awards Movies Open Strong in Limited Release

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ruled the box office for a second week in a row and it earned $96 million for the four-day holiday weekend!

The movie has earned a massive $318 million in just 11 days in theaters so far. The rest of the top five featured new films.

The animated movie Sing pulled in $56 million for the four-day weekend and $76.7 million since its Wednesday opening. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt‘s Passengers came in third place with $23.1 million for the weekend and $30 million for the six-day opening.

James Franco and Bryan Cranston‘s Why Him? opened on Friday and grossed $16.7 million for the four-day weekend and a fourth place finish. Rounding out the top five was Michael Fassbender‘s Assassin’s Creed which earned $15 million for the weekend and $22.5 million since its Wednesday opening.

Click inside for an update on the awards season movies…

Denzel Washington‘s Fences expanded into over 2,200 theaters on Christmas Day and earned $11.4 million for the four-day weekend, nearly all from Sunday and Monday.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling‘s La La Land also expanded on Christmas Day and landed in eighth place with $9.7 million for the four-day weekend.

There were a bunch of movies that opened strongly in limited release this weekend. Hidden Figures launched with a $38,200 per theater average, Patriots Day opened with a $34,472 average, and Silence was anything but silent with a $45,000 average.