Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 9:03 am

Sam Smith Makes Return To Twitter To Remember George Michael - Read His Sweet Message!

Sam Smith Makes Return To Twitter To Remember George Michael - Read His Sweet Message!

It’s a sad day for the music industry as we learn about the passing of George Michael.

The legendary English singer passed away peacefully at home at the age of 53 over the Christmas period due to heart failure.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

Earlier this morning, Sam Smith made his return to Twitter to share his love and support for George. Sam‘s last tweet was in June following the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

“@GeorgeMichael. Words can’t express how much you and your music meant and means to me. Please play his music as loud as you can today,” Sam, 24, tweeted. “And celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest & important figures in music & life as I know it. Your music & message will live on.. I would not be the artist I am if it wasn’t for you. @GeorgeMichael”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Ethan Miller; Photos: Getty
Posted to: George Michael, Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here