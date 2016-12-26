Sam Smith Makes Return To Twitter To Remember George Michael - Read His Sweet Message!

It’s a sad day for the music industry as we learn about the passing of George Michael.

The legendary English singer passed away peacefully at home at the age of 53 over the Christmas period due to heart failure.

Earlier this morning, Sam Smith made his return to Twitter to share his love and support for George. Sam‘s last tweet was in June following the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

“@GeorgeMichael. Words can’t express how much you and your music meant and means to me. Please play his music as loud as you can today,” Sam, 24, tweeted. “And celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest & important figures in music & life as I know it. Your music & message will live on.. I would not be the artist I am if it wasn’t for you. @GeorgeMichael”