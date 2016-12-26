Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar mistakenly heard that Boy George had died last night and tweeted a tribute to the singer, who is really alive and well.

George Michael passed away on Christmas Day and the actress quickly corrected her mistake after fans pointed out the error.

“Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016,” SMG tweeted on Sunday night. She added the hashtag #ripboygeorge.

“Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it’s still so sad. And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael – I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good. This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned,” Sarah tweeted to correct the mistake.

Boy George spoke out to pay tribute to his late friend.