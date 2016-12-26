Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 7:30 pm

The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Engaged to Justin Pasutto!

The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Engaged to Justin Pasutto!

The Bachelorette‘s Jillian Harris is engaged to her longtime love Justin Pasutto!

The 36-year-old former Bachelorette contestant and current HGTV host announced the news on her Instagram account.

“Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally,” Jillian captioned the photo which featured her, Justin, and their four-month-old son Leo!

If you didn’t know, Jillian competed on The Bachelor back in Jason Mesnick’s season 13 in 2009. She came in third place, and later became The Bachelorette, but ended her engagement with Ed Swiderski in 2010.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Engaged, Jillian Harris, Justin Pasutto

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here