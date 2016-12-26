The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Engaged to Justin Pasutto!

The Bachelorette‘s Jillian Harris is engaged to her longtime love Justin Pasutto!

The 36-year-old former Bachelorette contestant and current HGTV host announced the news on her Instagram account.

“Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally,” Jillian captioned the photo which featured her, Justin, and their four-month-old son Leo!

If you didn’t know, Jillian competed on The Bachelor back in Jason Mesnick’s season 13 in 2009. She came in third place, and later became The Bachelorette, but ended her engagement with Ed Swiderski in 2010.