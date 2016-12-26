Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 4:10 pm

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Looking back at 2016, lots of celebrities hit the red carpet with their kids!

Some major appearances by celebrity babies included Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively debuting their two daughters James, 2, and Ines, 3 months, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony earlier this month, Beyonce bringing Blue Ivy Carter to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards over the summer, and many more.

We gathered up some highlights on the red carpet for you to enjoy!

Click through the slideshow to see some celebrity kids on the red carpet with their parents…
