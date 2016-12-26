Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 1:00 am

'Victoria's Secret' Angel Josephine Skriver Lands Debut 'Vogue' Cover With 'Vogue Espana'

Josephine Skriver looks ready to go skiing on the cover of Vogue Espana magazine’s January issue, on newsstands now!

“MY FIRST VOGUE COVER 😱😱😱 @patrickdemarchelier @belenantolin @voguespain,” the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned with her Instagram post.

Josephine recently opened up about her plans on spending the holidays in Europe.

“Spending time with my family is always at the top of my list,” Josephine told Page Six. “Laying on the couch and being spoiled by my mom is the one thing I look forward to most. Between that and baking cookies with my brother and seeing the joy on everyone’s faces when we exchange Christmas gifts, it’s just such a wonderful time.”

“It’s one of the most magical places for the holiday season,” Josephine added. “I’m going to go to a few cities and check out their holiday markets before heading home to Copenhagen to visit my family.”


Photos: Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue Espana
