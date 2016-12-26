'Victoria's Secret' Angel Josephine Skriver Lands Debut 'Vogue' Cover With 'Vogue Espana'

Josephine Skriver looks ready to go skiing on the cover of Vogue Espana magazine’s January issue, on newsstands now!

“MY FIRST VOGUE COVER 😱😱😱 @patrickdemarchelier @belenantolin @voguespain,” the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned with her Instagram post.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josephine Skriver

Josephine recently opened up about her plans on spending the holidays in Europe.

“Spending time with my family is always at the top of my list,” Josephine told Page Six. “Laying on the couch and being spoiled by my mom is the one thing I look forward to most. Between that and baking cookies with my brother and seeing the joy on everyone’s faces when we exchange Christmas gifts, it’s just such a wonderful time.”

“It’s one of the most magical places for the holiday season,” Josephine added. “I’m going to go to a few cities and check out their holiday markets before heading home to Copenhagen to visit my family.”



MY FIRST VOGUE COVER 😱😱😱 @patrickdemarchelier @belenantolin @voguespain A photo posted by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:29pm PST

Click inside for a bigger version of Josephine’s Vogue Espana cover…