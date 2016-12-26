VIDEO: George Michael Once Sang 'Somebody to Love' with Queen & Sounded Amazing!

George Michael once sang the famous Queen song “Somebody to Love” at a tribute concert for the late Freddie Mercury and the video has resurfaced following the singer’s sudden death.

The video was filmed at a rehearsal for the concert in 1992 and George sounds amazing in the clip!

Brian May, the lead guitarist of the band, performed with George at the tribute and he memorialized the singer on Instagram following his death. “No words. RIP George,” he captioned a screencap of the video.

Click inside to watch the video of George Michael’s performance…



George Michael Sings “Somebody to Love” with Queen