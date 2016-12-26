Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 2:56 pm

VIDEO: George Michael Once Sang 'Somebody to Love' with Queen & Sounded Amazing!

VIDEO: George Michael Once Sang 'Somebody to Love' with Queen & Sounded Amazing!

George Michael once sang the famous Queen song “Somebody to Love” at a tribute concert for the late Freddie Mercury and the video has resurfaced following the singer’s sudden death.

The video was filmed at a rehearsal for the concert in 1992 and George sounds amazing in the clip!

Brian May, the lead guitarist of the band, performed with George at the tribute and he memorialized the singer on Instagram following his death. “No words. RIP George,” he captioned a screencap of the video.

Click inside to watch the video of George Michael’s performance…


George Michael Sings “Somebody to Love” with Queen
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: George Michael, Music, Queen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here